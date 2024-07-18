Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,158,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,464 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 1,073,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.