Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Onsemi Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,500. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

