Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 2,283 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 530,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock worth $275,229,824. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

