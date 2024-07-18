Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 2,941 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,502,000 after acquiring an additional 539,785 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,347,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 3.5 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,684. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

