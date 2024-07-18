Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 6,953 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 482.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $114,922,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

NYSE GLOB traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,115. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.75. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

