Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,228 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

