Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,960 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $654.56. 40,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.08 and a 200-day moving average of $631.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

