Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Redfin worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Redfin by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,661. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.