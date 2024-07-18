Entropy Technologies LP Sells 11,180 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Envista by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,224,000 after purchasing an additional 850,266 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,572 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 51,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

