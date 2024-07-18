Entropy Technologies LP Takes $623,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,750 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 602,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,926,013 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $191,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,957 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 268,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,775. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.