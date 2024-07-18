enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Critical Review

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for enVVeno Medical and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -62.17% -57.58% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -112.33% -78.71%

Volatility and Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Monogram Orthopaedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -3.47 Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 184.88 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -4.32

Monogram Orthopaedics has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats enVVeno Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

