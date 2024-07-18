Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Logitech International S.A.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of LOGI opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a one year low of $62.73 and a one year high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

