Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MSA Safety Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MSA Safety in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA opened at $194.92 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $4,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $9,944,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

