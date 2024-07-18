Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $620.07 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.