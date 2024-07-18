Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $100.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

