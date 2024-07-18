Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 16.35 and last traded at 16.26. Approximately 23,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 35,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.90.

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.04 and a 200-day moving average of 14.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.