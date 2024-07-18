Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

