European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
