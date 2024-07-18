EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 120,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 57,315 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.06.

EVEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $961.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

