EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.80. EVE shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 2,648 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVE

EVE Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $999.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.