Evercore ISI Cuts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,100.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,022.81.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $890.23 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

