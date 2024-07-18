Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 2,361,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,540,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVLV. Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.