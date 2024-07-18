Evotec (ETR:EVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €8.50 ($9.23) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.46), with a volume of 524280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €8.64 ($9.39).

Evotec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.27.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

