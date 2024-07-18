Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.91. Evotec shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 7,266 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

