eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $793,638.02 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,250,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,466,744.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 588,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,969. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. eXp World’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $7,141,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, July 12th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

