Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.43. 714,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,250. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.