F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

