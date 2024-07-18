Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,602.80 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $810.26 and a one year high of $1,627.11. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,423.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,298.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.