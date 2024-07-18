Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Shares Up 4.2%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. 183,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 119,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDY. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$134.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

