Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.65

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $107.56, with a volume of 40288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 160,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

