FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $607,821.94 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.47. 1,602,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

