Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.26

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 4237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

