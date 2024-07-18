Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 726.20 ($9.42) and last traded at GBX 724 ($9.39). Approximately 75,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 216,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722.20 ($9.37).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £655.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5,536.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 701.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 655.68.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.