Financial Review: Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) versus Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A Paymentus 4.43% 8.74% 7.47%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A Paymentus 0 6 2 2 2.60

Paymentus has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Paymentus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paymentus is more favorable than Dazed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Paymentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dazed and Paymentus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paymentus $614.49 million 3.95 $22.32 million $0.23 84.96

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Summary

Paymentus beats Dazed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

