Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires 2,051 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.