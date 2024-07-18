First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.37 on Thursday. First Community has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

