First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

