First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.51

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 111946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.