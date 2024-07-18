First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.48. 132,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,449. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,743 shares of company stock worth $199,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after buying an additional 490,770 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after buying an additional 720,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

