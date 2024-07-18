First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Shares Gap Up to $51.44

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.44, but opened at $53.70. First Industrial Realty Trust shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 476,174 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,284,000 after buying an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after buying an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

