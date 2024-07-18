First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 755,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,657. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

