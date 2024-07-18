First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 47,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

First Nordic Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

First Nordic Metals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

