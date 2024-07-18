First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.45

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 154186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

