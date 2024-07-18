First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.45

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 154186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
