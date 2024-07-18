First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.57

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 869596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3,888.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,497,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 105.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,335,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,278 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 566,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 552,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 551,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $12,106,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

