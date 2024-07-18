First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First United by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of First United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in First United during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

