FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Trading Up 1.2 %

FCFS traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.92. 10,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,535. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.64.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.