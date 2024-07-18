Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $17.26.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
