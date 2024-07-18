Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

