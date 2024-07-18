Flare Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $873.26 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,258,946,590 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02082779 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,747,974.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

