FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $40.82. Approximately 121,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 201,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYGV. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,650,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

